Will you get into Grand View University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Grand View University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grand View University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Grand View University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grand View University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Grand View University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.32
Is your high school GPA good enough for Grand View University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grand View University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Grand View University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University
-
Will I get into Grand View University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Grand View University