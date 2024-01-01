Will you get into Grand View University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Grand View University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grand View University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Grand View University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grand View University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Grand View University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.32

Is your high school GPA good enough for Grand View University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grand View University is 3.32 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Grand View University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.