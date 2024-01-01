Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
  • Requirements
  • Deadlines
  • Decision Dates
  • Acceptance Rate
  • GPA Requirements
  • Additional Transfer Info for Grand View University
  • Will you enjoy Grand View University as a transfer student?
  • Final Verdict: How to transfer into Grand View University
  • Chances Calculator

Real Videos

$2,000 Scholarship

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Will you get accepted?

Predict now!

Grand View University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

This is the complete guide for transferring to Grand View University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Grand View University.

Grand View University chances calculator

This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

Your SAT Score
*optional
400
1600
my SAT
Your ACT Score
*optional
Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.

    Read about the Risks of Transferring

    At Grand View University, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.

    To read about regular admission requirements for Grand View University, click here

    Can you transfer into Grand View University

    Grand View University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:

    Admission Item Required?
    High School Transcript Recommended of Some
    College Transcript Required of All
    Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some
    Interview Required of Some
    Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All
    Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some

    In addition to the above requirements, Grand View University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.

    Grand View University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

    Grand View University chances calculator

    This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college

    Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages.

    Your SAT Score
    *optional
    400
    1600
    my SAT
    Your ACT Score
    *optional
    Select a Score
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18
  • 19
  • 20
  • 21
  • 22
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 27
  • 28
  • 29
  • 30
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 34
  • 35
  • 36
    • Your GPA*
    on a 4.0 scale
    *or select a school below for a specific calculation
    Need chances at another college?

    Additionally, of the 439 accepted transfer students, 268 students enrolled - that means the yield was 61.05%.

    Grand View University accepts 98 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

    Grand View University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

    In addition, Grand View University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

    Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Grand View University website for more info.
    Grand View University accepts 97.34% transfer applicants, which is competitive.

    To have a shot at transferring into Grand View University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.32 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.45. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.

    The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Grand View University students.

    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    SAT Math 460 550 505
    SAT Reading 390 520 455
    2018 Total SAT Score 850 1070 960
    25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average
    ACT Math 17 24 20
    ACT Reading 16 23 19
    2018 Total ACT Score 33 47 40

    Grand View University’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Grand View University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

    What are the possible risks of transferring

    Related Schools for Transfering

    Transfering to Simpson College Transfering to Bethel University (BU)
    2024 Loan Comparisons
    Compare lenders now.
    College Acceptance Calculator
    Will you get in to Grand View University?
    ©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved