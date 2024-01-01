Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Grand View University

Will you enjoy Grand View University as a transfer student?

Grand View University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Grand View University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Grand View University.

Grand View University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Grand View University, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Grand View University, click here

Can you transfer into Grand View University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Grand View University? Grand View University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Grand View University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Grand View University requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Grand View University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Grand View University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline September 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Grand View University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Grand View University received 451 transfer applicants. The school accepted 439 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Grand View University is 97.34%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Grand View University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Grand View University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 439 accepted transfer students, 268 students enrolled - that means the yield was 61.05%. Grand View University accepts 98 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Grand View University transfer GPA requirements? Grand View University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Grand View University requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Grand View University Grand View University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Grand View University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Grand View University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Des Moines... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Grand View University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Grand View University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Grand View University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Grand View University website for more info.

Grand View University accepts 97.34% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Grand View University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.32 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.45. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Grand View University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 550 505 SAT Reading 390 520 455 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1070 960 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 47 40 Grand View University’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Grand View University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Grand View University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College