To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Grinnell’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Grinnell Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Grinnell.

School Average Average SAT 1405.0 Average ACT 31.5 Average GPA 4.03

Is your high school GPA good enough for Grinnell?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Grinnell is 4.03 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a very competitive GPA, and Grinnell is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.