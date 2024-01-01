Will you get into Gustavus Adolphus College?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gustavus Adolphus College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Gustavus Adolphus College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gustavus Adolphus College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.68

Is your high school GPA good enough for Gustavus Adolphus College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gustavus Adolphus College is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Gustavus Adolphus College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.