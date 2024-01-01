Will you get into Gustavus Adolphus College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Gustavus Adolphus College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Gustavus Adolphus College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Gustavus Adolphus College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Gustavus Adolphus College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Gustavus Adolphus College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.68
Is your high school GPA good enough for Gustavus Adolphus College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Gustavus Adolphus College is 3.68 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Gustavus Adolphus College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 42% chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College
Will I get into Gustavus Adolphus College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Gustavus Adolphus College