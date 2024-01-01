Will you get into Hamline University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hamline University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hamline University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hamline University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hamline University.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hamline University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hamline University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Hamline University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.