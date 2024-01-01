Will you get into Hamline University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hamline University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hamline University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Hamline University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hamline University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Hamline University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Hamline University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hamline University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Hamline University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Hamline University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University
Will I get into Hamline University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hamline University