Will you get into Hardin-Simmons University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HSU Hardin-Simmons.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HSU Hardin-Simmons’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

HSU Hardin-Simmons Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into HSU Hardin-Simmons.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hardin-Simmons University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1030.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.52

Is your high school GPA good enough for HSU Hardin-Simmons?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at HSU Hardin-Simmons is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and HSU Hardin-Simmons is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.