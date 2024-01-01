Will you get into Hardin-Simmons University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HSU Hardin-Simmons.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HSU Hardin-Simmons’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
HSU Hardin-Simmons Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into HSU Hardin-Simmons.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1030.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for HSU Hardin-Simmons?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at HSU Hardin-Simmons is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and HSU Hardin-Simmons is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 56% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University
Will I get into HSU Hardin-Simmons with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Hardin-Simmons University