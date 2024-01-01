Will you get into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

For a more detailed breakdown of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.