Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, 5.97% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology? Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Required of All Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution N/A In addition to the above requirements, Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology received 22 transfer applicants. The school accepted 16 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology is 72.73%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology transfer GPA requirements? Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology has noted the additional policies: Secondary school transcript and SAT Reasoning/ACT scores waived for transfer applicants with more than 24 semester hours..

Will you enjoy transferring to Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Brookline... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology website for more info.

Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology accepts 72.73% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 500 570 535 SAT Reading 540 650 595 2018 Total SAT Score 1040 1220 1130 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 30 23 ACT Reading 20 22 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 52 44 Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology’s average SAT score is 1130. To be a competitive applicant for Hellenic College-Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

