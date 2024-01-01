Will you get into North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into NCAT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for NCAT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

NCAT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into NCAT.

For a more detailed breakdown of North Carolina A & T State University (NCA&T) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 910.0 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.61

Is your high school GPA good enough for NCAT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at NCAT is 3.61 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and NCAT is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.