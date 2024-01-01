Will you get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Coastal Carolina University (CCU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Coastal Carolina University (CCU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.