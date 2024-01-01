Will you get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Coastal Carolina University (CCU).
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Coastal Carolina University (CCU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Coastal Carolina University (CCU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU).
For a more detailed breakdown of Coastal Carolina University (CCU) admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|995.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for Coastal Carolina University (CCU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Coastal Carolina University (CCU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)
-
Will I get into Coastal Carolina University (CCU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Coastal Carolina University (CCU)