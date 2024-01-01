Will you get into Houston Baptist University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HBU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

HBU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into HBU.

School Average Average SAT 1055.0 Average ACT 23.0 Average GPA 3.47

Is your high school GPA good enough for HBU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at HBU is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and HBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.