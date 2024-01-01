Will you get into Houston Baptist University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into HBU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for HBU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
HBU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into HBU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Houston Baptist University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1055.0
|Average ACT
|23.0
|Average GPA
|3.47
Is your high school GPA good enough for HBU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at HBU is 3.47 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and HBU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into HBU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 74% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University
Will I get into HBU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Houston Baptist University