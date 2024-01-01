Will you get into Illinois Institute of Technology?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IIT.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IIT Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IIT.

For a more detailed breakdown of Illinois Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1265.0 Average ACT 27.5 Average GPA 3.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for IIT?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IIT is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and IIT is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.