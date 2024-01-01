Will you get into Illinois Institute of Technology?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IIT.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IIT’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
IIT Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into IIT.
For a more detailed breakdown of Illinois Institute of Technology admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1265.0
|Average ACT
|27.5
|Average GPA
|3.98
Is your high school GPA good enough for IIT?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at IIT is 3.98 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and IIT is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into IIT with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 20% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology
-
Will I get into IIT with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Illinois Institute of Technology