Will you get into Illinois State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Illinois State University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Illinois State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Illinois State University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Illinois State University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Illinois State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 23.5 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for Illinois State University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Illinois State University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Illinois State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.