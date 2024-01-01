Will you get into Illinois State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Illinois State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Illinois State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Illinois State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Illinois State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Illinois State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|23.5
|Average GPA
|3.39
Is your high school GPA good enough for Illinois State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Illinois State University is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Illinois State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University
-
Will I get into Illinois State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Illinois State University