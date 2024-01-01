Will you get into University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM)?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UWM’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UWM Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UWM.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for UWM?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UWM is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. UWM is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.