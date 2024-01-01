Will you get into Western Michigan University (WMU)?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WMU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
WMU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into WMU.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1020.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for WMU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at WMU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and WMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into WMU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 65% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)
Will I get into WMU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Western Michigan University (WMU)