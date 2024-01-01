Will you get into Western Michigan University (WMU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WMU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WMU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WMU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WMU.

School Average Average SAT 1020.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for WMU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WMU is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and WMU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.