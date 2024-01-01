Will you get into Lamar University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lamar University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lamar University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lamar University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lamar University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lamar University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|967.5
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.28
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lamar University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lamar University is 3.28 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Lamar University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University
-
Will I get into Lamar University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Lamar University