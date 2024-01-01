Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lamar University

Will you enjoy Lamar University as a transfer student?

Lamar University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Lamar University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Lamar University, 9.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Lamar University, click here

Can you transfer into Lamar University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Lamar University? Lamar University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Lamar University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Lamar University requires a minimum of 18 credits.

What are Lamar University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Lamar University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Lamar University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Lamar University received 1946 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1750 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Lamar University is 89.93%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Lamar University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Lamar University transfer GPA requirements? Lamar University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Lamar University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Lamar University Lamar University has noted the additional policies: Students with fewer than 18 semester hours must meet freshman admission requirements..

Will you enjoy transferring to Lamar University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Lamar University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Beaumont... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Lamar University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lamar University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Lamar University website for more info.

Lamar University accepts 89.93% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Lamar University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.28 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.41. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Lamar University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 530 480 SAT Reading 430 520 475 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1050 955 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 33 47 40 Lamar University’s average SAT score is 955. To be a competitive applicant for Lamar University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

