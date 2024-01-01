Will you get into Lawrence Technological University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lawrence Technological University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lawrence Technological University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lawrence Technological University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lawrence Technological University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lawrence Technological University admissions requirements

School Average Average SAT 1090.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.44

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lawrence Technological University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lawrence Technological University is 3.44 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Lawrence Technological University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.