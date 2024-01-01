Will you get into Lee University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lee University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lee University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lee University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lee University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lee University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1040.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.65

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lee University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lee University is 3.65 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Lee University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.