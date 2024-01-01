Will you get into Lehigh University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lehigh University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lehigh University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Lehigh University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lehigh University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lehigh University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1325.0
|Average ACT
|30.5
|Average GPA
|3.86
Is your high school GPA good enough for Lehigh University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lehigh University is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Lehigh University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 39% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 29% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 24% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 16% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University
-
Will I get into Lehigh University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Lehigh University