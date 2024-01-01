Will you get into Lehigh University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lehigh University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lehigh University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lehigh University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lehigh University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Lehigh University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1325.0 Average ACT 30.5 Average GPA 3.86

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lehigh University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lehigh University is 3.86 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Lehigh University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.