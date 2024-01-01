Will you get into Marist College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marist College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marist College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Marist College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marist College.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.3

Is your high school GPA good enough for Marist College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marist College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.

Marist College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.