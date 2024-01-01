Will you get into Marist College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Marist College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Marist College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Marist College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Marist College.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.3
Is your high school GPA good enough for Marist College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Marist College is 3.3 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
Marist College does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.
Will I get into Marist College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 77% chance of getting accepted at Marist College
-
Will I get into Marist College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 59% chance of getting accepted at Marist College
-
Will I get into Marist College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Marist College
-
Will I get into Marist College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Marist College
-
Will I get into Marist College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Marist College