Will you get into LeTourneau University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LeTourneau University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LeTourneau University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LeTourneau University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LeTourneau University.

For a more detailed breakdown of LeTourneau University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1150.0 Average ACT 25.5 Average GPA 3.58

Is your high school GPA good enough for LeTourneau University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LeTourneau University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and LeTourneau University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.