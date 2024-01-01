Will you get into LeTourneau University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LeTourneau University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LeTourneau University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
LeTourneau University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into LeTourneau University.
For a more detailed breakdown of LeTourneau University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1150.0
|Average ACT
|25.5
|Average GPA
|3.58
Is your high school GPA good enough for LeTourneau University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at LeTourneau University is 3.58 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and LeTourneau University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University
-
Will I get into LeTourneau University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at LeTourneau University