To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lindenwood University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lindenwood University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lindenwood University.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lindenwood University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lindenwood University is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Lindenwood University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.