Will you get into Lock Haven University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into LHU.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LHU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
LHU Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into LHU.
For a more detailed breakdown of Lock Haven University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|950.0
|Average ACT
|19.5
|Average GPA
|3.31
Is your high school GPA good enough for LHU?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at LHU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and LHU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into LHU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 70% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 63% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 76% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 45% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University
Will I get into LHU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 13% chance of getting accepted at Lock Haven University