To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for LHU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

LHU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into LHU.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.31

Is your high school GPA good enough for LHU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at LHU is 3.31 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and LHU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.