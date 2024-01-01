Will you get into Longwood University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Longwood University.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Longwood University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Longwood University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Longwood University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Longwood University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 990.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Longwood University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Longwood University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Longwood University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.