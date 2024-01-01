Will you get into Longwood University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Longwood University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Longwood University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Longwood University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Longwood University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Longwood University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|990.0
|Average ACT
|20.5
|Average GPA
|3.46
Is your high school GPA good enough for Longwood University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Longwood University is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Longwood University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 69% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 51% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 30% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University
-
Will I get into Longwood University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Longwood University