Will you get into Martin Luther College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Martin Luther College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Martin Luther College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Martin Luther College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Martin Luther College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Martin Luther College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.46

Is your high school GPA good enough for Martin Luther College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Martin Luther College is 3.46 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Martin Luther College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.