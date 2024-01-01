Will you get into Massachusetts Maritime Academy?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Massachusetts Maritime Academy’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Massachusetts Maritime Academy.

School Average Average SAT 1070.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.15

Is your high school GPA good enough for Massachusetts Maritime Academy?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Massachusetts Maritime Academy is 3.15 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Massachusetts Maritime Academy is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.