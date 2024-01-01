Will you get into McNeese State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into McNeese.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for McNeese’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

McNeese Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into McNeese.

For a more detailed breakdown of McNeese State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1010.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.49

Is your high school GPA good enough for McNeese?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at McNeese is 3.49 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and McNeese is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.