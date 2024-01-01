Will you get into McPherson College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into McPherson College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for McPherson College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

McPherson College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into McPherson College.

For a more detailed breakdown of McPherson College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1015.0 Average ACT 19.5 Average GPA 3.29

Is your high school GPA good enough for McPherson College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at McPherson College is 3.29 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. McPherson College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.