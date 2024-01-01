Will you get into Metropolitan State University of Denver?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Metropolitan State University of Denver.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Metropolitan State University of Denver’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Metropolitan State University of Denver Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Metropolitan State University of Denver.

For a more detailed breakdown of Metropolitan State University of Denver admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 995.0 Average ACT 20.5 Average GPA 2.98

Is your high school GPA good enough for Metropolitan State University of Denver?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Metropolitan State University of Denver is 2.98 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Metropolitan State University of Denver is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.