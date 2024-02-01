Will you get accepted?

Metropolitan State University of Denver Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3. I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. At Metropolitan State University of Denver, 13.27% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone.

Can you transfer into Metropolitan State University of Denver

What are the transfer requirements for Metropolitan State University of Denver? Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Metropolitan State University of Denver also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Metropolitan State University of Denver's Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Metropolitan State University of Denver transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling

What is Metropolitan State University of Denver’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Metropolitan State University of Denver received 4404 transfer applicants. The school accepted 3624 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Metropolitan State University of Denver is 82.29%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Metropolitan State University of Denver. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Metropolitan State University of Denver transfer GPA requirements? Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Metropolitan State University of Denver requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.3.

Additional Transfer Info for Metropolitan State University of Denver Metropolitan State University of Denver has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with in-state community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to Metropolitan State University of Denver? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Metropolitan State University of Denver. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Denver... Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community. Finding success at Metropolitan State University of Denver is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Metropolitan State University of Denver

Metropolitan State University of Denver accepts 82.29% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Metropolitan State University of Denver, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.98 - ideally you're GPA will be around 3.1. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Metropolitan State University of Denver students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 550 490 SAT Reading 450 550 500 2018 Total SAT Score 880 1100 990 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 23 19 ACT Reading 16 23 19 2018 Total ACT Score 32 46 39 Metropolitan State University of Denver's average SAT score is 990. To be a competitive applicant for Metropolitan State University of Denver your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

