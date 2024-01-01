Will you get into Michigan Technological University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Michigan Tech.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Michigan Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Michigan Tech Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Michigan Tech.
For a more detailed breakdown of Michigan Technological University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1230.0
|Average ACT
|26.5
|Average GPA
|3.75
Is your high school GPA good enough for Michigan Tech?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Michigan Tech is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Michigan Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 62% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 55% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University
Will I get into Michigan Tech with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Michigan Technological University