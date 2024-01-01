Will you get into Michigan Technological University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Michigan Tech.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Michigan Tech’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Michigan Tech Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Michigan Tech.

For a more detailed breakdown of Michigan Technological University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1230.0 Average ACT 26.5 Average GPA 3.75

Is your high school GPA good enough for Michigan Tech?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Michigan Tech is 3.75 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Michigan Tech is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.