Michigan Technological University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Michigan Tech.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Michigan Tech, 11.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Michigan Technological University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Michigan Tech? Michigan Tech requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Michigan Tech also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Michigan Tech requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Michigan Technological University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Michigan Tech transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Michigan Technological University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Michigan Tech received 619 transfer applicants. The school accepted 298 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Michigan Tech is 48.14%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Michigan Tech. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Michigan Technological University transfer GPA requirements? Michigan Tech requires a minimum college GPA of 2.8 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Michigan Tech requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Michigan Tech Michigan Tech has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Michigan Tech? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Michigan Tech. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Houghton... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Michigan Tech is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Michigan Tech then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Michigan Tech Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Michigan Tech website for more info.

Michigan Tech accepts 48.14% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Michigan Tech, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.75 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.9. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Michigan Tech students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 568 680 624 SAT Reading 500 655 577 2018 Total SAT Score 1068 1335 1201 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 30 27 ACT Reading 24 30 27 2018 Total ACT Score 49 60 54 Michigan Technological University’s average SAT score is 1201. To be a competitive applicant for Michigan Technological University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

