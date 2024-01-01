Will you get into MidAmerica Nazarene University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MidAmerica Nazarene College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MidAmerica Nazarene College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

MidAmerica Nazarene College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into MidAmerica Nazarene College.

School Average Average SAT 900.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.42

Is your high school GPA good enough for MidAmerica Nazarene College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at MidAmerica Nazarene College is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and MidAmerica Nazarene College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.