Will you get into MidAmerica Nazarene University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into MidAmerica Nazarene College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for MidAmerica Nazarene College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
MidAmerica Nazarene College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into MidAmerica Nazarene College.
For a more detailed breakdown of MidAmerica Nazarene University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|900.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for MidAmerica Nazarene College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at MidAmerica Nazarene College is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and MidAmerica Nazarene College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
