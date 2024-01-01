Will you get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Minneapolis College of Art and Design Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design.
For a more detailed breakdown of Minneapolis College of Art and Design admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1065.0
|Average ACT
|24.0
|Average GPA
|3.27
Is your high school GPA good enough for Minneapolis College of Art and Design?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minneapolis College of Art and Design is 3.27 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Minneapolis College of Art and Design is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 73% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 78% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 46% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design
-
Will I get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Minneapolis College of Art and Design