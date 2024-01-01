Will you get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Minneapolis College of Art and Design’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Minneapolis College of Art and Design Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

For a more detailed breakdown of Minneapolis College of Art and Design admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1065.0 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.27

Is your high school GPA good enough for Minneapolis College of Art and Design?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Minneapolis College of Art and Design is 3.27 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Minneapolis College of Art and Design is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.