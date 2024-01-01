Will you get into Morehead State University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Morehead State University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Morehead State University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Morehead State University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Morehead State University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Morehead State University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|975.0
|Average ACT
|22.5
|Average GPA
|3.51
Is your high school GPA good enough for Morehead State University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Morehead State University is 3.51 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Morehead State University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 66% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 36% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University
Will I get into Morehead State University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Morehead State University