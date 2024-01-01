Will you get into Mount Marty College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Marty College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Marty College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mount Marty College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Marty College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Marty College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.43

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Marty College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Marty College is 3.43 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Mount Marty College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.