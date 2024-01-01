Will you get into Mount Mary University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Mary College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Mary College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mount Mary College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Mary College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Mary University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 770.5 Average ACT 19.0 Average GPA 3.06

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Mary College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Mary College is 3.06 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Mount Mary College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.