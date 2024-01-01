Will you get into Mount Mercy University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mount Mercy College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mount Mercy College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mount Mercy College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mount Mercy College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Mount Mercy University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|520.0
|Average ACT
|21.0
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mount Mercy College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mount Mercy College is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Mount Mercy College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an >90% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University
-
Will I get into Mount Mercy College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Mount Mercy University