Will you get into Northern State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northern State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northern State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northern State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northern State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northern State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 950.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.26

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northern State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northern State is 3.26 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Northern State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.