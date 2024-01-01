Will you get into Northwest Missouri State University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northwest.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northwest’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northwest Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northwest.

For a more detailed breakdown of Northwest Missouri State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 975.0 Average ACT 22.5 Average GPA 3.37

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northwest?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northwest is 3.37 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Northwest is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.