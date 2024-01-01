Will you get into Northwestern College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Northwestern College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Northwestern College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Northwestern College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Northwestern College.

School Average Average SAT 1110.0 Average ACT 25.0 Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Northwestern College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northwestern College is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Northwestern College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.