Is your high school GPA good enough for Northwestern State University of Louisiana?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Northwestern State University of Louisiana is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Northwestern State University of Louisiana is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into NSU with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 79% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 37% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
Will I get into NSU with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Northwestern State University of Louisiana
