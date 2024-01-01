Will you get into Otterbein University (OU)?
Otterbein University (OU) Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Otterbein University (OU).
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1100.0
|Average ACT
|24.5
|Average GPA
|3.64
Is your high school GPA good enough for Otterbein University (OU)?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Otterbein University (OU) is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.
This is a solid GPA, and Otterbein University (OU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 58% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)
-
Will I get into Otterbein University (OU) with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Otterbein University (OU)