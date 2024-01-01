Will you get into Otterbein University (OU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Otterbein University (OU).

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Otterbein University (OU)’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Otterbein University (OU) Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Otterbein University (OU).

For a more detailed breakdown of Otterbein University (OU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1100.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.64

Is your high school GPA good enough for Otterbein University (OU)?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Otterbein University (OU) is 3.64 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Otterbein University (OU) is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.