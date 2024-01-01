Will you get into Princeton University ?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Princeton University .
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Princeton University ’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Princeton University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Princeton University .
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1490.0
|Average ACT
|33.5
|Average GPA
|3.9
Is your high school GPA good enough for Princeton University ?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Princeton University is 3.9 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Princeton University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Princeton University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 25% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 14% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 23% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University
Will I get into Princeton University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Princeton University