To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Columbia University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Columbia University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbia University.

For a more detailed breakdown of Columbia University in the City of New York admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1475.0 Average ACT 33.0 Average GPA 3.91

Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbia University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbia University is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Columbia University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.