Columbia University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Columbia University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Columbia University in the City of New York admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1475.0
|Average ACT
|33.0
|Average GPA
|3.91
Is your high school GPA good enough for Columbia University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Columbia University is 3.91 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Columbia University is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Columbia University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 27% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 49% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 34% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 22% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York
Will I get into Columbia University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Columbia University in the City of New York