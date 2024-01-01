Will you get into Radford University?
Radford University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Radford University.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.25
Is your high school GPA good enough for Radford University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Radford University is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Radford University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Will I get into Radford University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Radford University
-
Will I get into Radford University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 61% chance of getting accepted at Radford University
-
Will I get into Radford University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Radford University
-
Will I get into Radford University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Radford University
-
Will I get into Radford University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 15% chance of getting accepted at Radford University