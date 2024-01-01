Will you get into Rhode Island College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into RIC.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for RIC’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

RIC Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into RIC.

For a more detailed breakdown of Rhode Island College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 915.0 Average ACT 18.5 Average GPA 3.16

Is your high school GPA good enough for RIC?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at RIC is 3.16 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. RIC is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.