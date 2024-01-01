Will you get accepted?

Rhode Island College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to RIC. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to RIC.

Rhode Island College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At RIC, 10.25% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Rhode Island College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for RIC? RIC requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, RIC also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. RIC requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Rhode Island College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down RIC transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline June 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Rhode Island College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, RIC received 1227 transfer applicants. The school accepted 959 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for RIC is 78.16%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into RIC. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Rhode Island College transfer GPA requirements? RIC requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, RIC requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.25.

Additional Transfer Info for RIC RIC has noted the additional policies: Portfolio required for art related transfer credits. The college may accept transfer credits more than 10 years old on a case-by-case basis..

Will you enjoy transferring to RIC? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to RIC. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Providence... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at RIC is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to RIC then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into RIC Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the RIC website for more info.

RIC accepts 78.16% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into RIC, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.16 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.29. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of RIC students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 540 490 SAT Reading 450 560 505 2018 Total SAT Score 890 1100 995 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 19 17 ACT Reading 16 19 17 2018 Total ACT Score 32 38 35 Rhode Island College’s average SAT score is 995. To be a competitive applicant for Rhode Island College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

