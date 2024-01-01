Will you get into Rockford University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Rockford College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Rockford College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Rockford College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Rockford College.

School Average Average SAT 955.0 Average ACT 21.5 Average GPA 3.25

Is your high school GPA good enough for Rockford College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Rockford College is 3.25 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Rockford College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.